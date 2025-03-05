Mizoram Governor Inaugurates Indo-Pacific GeoIntelligence Forum 2025 In New Delhi

NET Web Desk

Aizawl, Mar 5: The 15th edition of the Indo-Pacific GeoIntelligence Forum 2025, organized by Geospatial World, was inaugurated yesterday by Mizoram Governor General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, PVSM, AVSM, YSM (Retd) at Hotel Vivanta, Dwarka, New Delhi.

During his address, the Governor emphasized the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific region, highlighting its role as a key hub for global trade and economic growth and as a focal point for emerging geopolitical and security challenges. He discussed the critical role of Geospatial technology and GeoIntelligence in enhancing national security, shaping strategic decision-making, and promoting regional cooperation. The Governor also emphasized the need to safeguard geospatial data from cyber threats, as GeoIntelligence systems increasingly rely on cloud computing and interconnected data servers.

Further, he noted that the Indo-Pacific region is vital for global economic stability, rich in natural resources, and home to more than half of the world’s population. He urged the adoption of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Spatial Computing to ensure regional stability and security.

The inauguration also featured addresses from key speakers, including Lt Gen AKS Chandele, PVSM, AVSM (Retd), President of Defence, Internal Security & Public Safety at Geospatial World, Lt Gen Vinod G. Khandare, PVSM, AVSM, SM, Principal Advisor, Ministry of Defence, Adam Reedy, International Government Sales Manager at Esri, and Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, AVSM, VSM, Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, Indian Navy. Sanjay Kumar, Founder & CEO of Geospatial World, delivered the vote of thanks.

The forum, which will conclude today, is focused on the theme “NextGen Sovereign GeoIntelligence Assets for Regional Security” and includes specialized sessions on defense technology and intelligence applications. The event also features an exhibition showcasing the latest advancements in geospatial and defense technologies.