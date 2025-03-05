Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Nagaland: Chakhesang Students’ Union Appealed Governor To Intervene On Delayed Kohima-Jessami Road

Kohima, March 5: Chakhesang Students’ Union (CSU) has appealed urgent intervention of the Governor to ensure timely completion of Kohima-Jessami Road, Package 2. CSU highlighted concerns over delays, lack of proper machinery, and substandard workmanship.

The union had earlier submitted a representation to Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari, on February 27. Emphasizing the road’s importance in enhancing connectivity and economic growth, it urged the Governor to take up the matter with Mr Gadkari for immediate action.

