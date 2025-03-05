Nagaland Government Warns State Employees Engaged In Private Sector Employment

NET Web Desk

The Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms in Nagaland has issued a stern warning to government employees engaging in private sector employment. The department has taken notice of several employees working with private companies and using their official government designations to publicly advertise these associations on print and social media platforms.

According to the department, this is a clear violation of Section 15(1) of the Nagaland Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1968. The rules explicitly prohibit government employees from engaging in private employment or business activities that may conflict with their official duties.

The department has emphasized that any government employee found violating these regulations will face disciplinary action as outlined in the conduct rules. This may include penalties, suspension, or even termination of service.

The move is aimed at maintaining the integrity and impartiality of government employees, as well as preventing any potential conflicts of interest. The department has urged all government employees to adhere to the conduct rules and refrain from engaging in any private employment or business activities that may compromise their official duties.