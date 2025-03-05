Nagaland: Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along Urges Educated Youth To Focus On Practical Contributions To Society

NET Web Desk

Kohima, March 5: Nagaland Minister of Tourism & Higher Education Temjen Imna Along emphasized the need for educated youth to focus on making practical contributions to society, during the 38th Convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University, Regional Centre, Kohima, today.

Along stressed that academic qualifications alone are not enough, citing instances where literate individuals fail to make meaningful contributions to their communities. He urged the graduates to embody qualities like truthfulness, honesty, hard work, and hospitality to lead society in the right direction.