Nagaland: Miscreants Break Into Veterinary Office In Wokha, Steal Electrical Wiring

Kohima, March 5: In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants broke into the Chief Veterinary Office Liquid Nitrogen Plant at Vankhosung in Wokha, Nagaland, on the night of March 3.

The thieves stole electrical wiring from the computer room, causing significant property damage. However, surprisingly, the computers in the room were left untouched. Chief Veterinary Officer of Wokha, Zubemo Humtsoe, revealed that there were no signs of forced entry, suggesting that the intruders might have gained access through the ceiling.

An FIR has been filed at Wokha Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway to identify the perpetrators and determine their motives.