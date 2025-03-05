New Rail Link on Dharmanagar-Kailashahar Route & Tallest Government Building Under One Roof: CM Dr Manik Saha

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 05, 2025: Tripura is set to receive another major boost in connectivity as a new railway line will soon connect Dharmanagar in North Tripura district with Kailashahar in Unakoti district. Alongside this, the tallest government building in the state is under construction in Gorkhabasti, Agartala bringing all department heads under one roof.

Chief Minister Professor Dr. Manik Saha made these announcements while inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth Rs 162 crore at the Chandipur block premises in Kailashahar, Unakoti district on Tuesday. The projects, aimed at infrastructure development and essential service enhancement, mark another milestone in the state’s progress.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Dr. Saha said, “Today is a joyous occasion for the people of Kailashahar. Just a few days ago, I participated in the foundation stone laying and Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the Alimco Auxiliary Production Center at Purba Laxmibil in Bishalgarh. For the first time in the North Eastern region, artificial limbs will be manufactured here. These will not only cater to the needs of Tripura but will also be supplied across the North East. One milestone after another, Tripura is marching ahead on the path of development.”

He emphasized the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in making the North East more self-reliant. “The Prime Minister has time and again highlighted that India’s development is incomplete without the progress of the North East. Before the 2018 elections, he promised a ‘diamond model’ of development if the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power, and today, he has fulfilled that promise,” he stated.

Highlighting infrastructural progress, he added, “There has been remarkable improvement in national highways, high-speed internet, railways, and airways. Agartala Airport is now among the most beautiful in the North East and has been named after Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur of Tripura. Whenever I approached the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister regarding state development projects, they immediately approved them. Currently, six national highways are about 50-60% complete, and plans for four more have been finalized. This rapid progress is only possible due to the double-engine government.”

Dr. Saha further highlighted that Tripura is witnessing a surge in investor interest. “Due to our transparent administration and peaceful environment, several investors are coming to Tripura. Recently, during an investor summit, 87 investors signed MoUs worth Rs 3,700 crore to establish industries in various sectors. This level of investment potential was never seen before. Tripura is now the second-best state in the North East in terms of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), and per capita income has also risen significantly,” he said.

Sharing details about the upcoming railway project, the Chief Minister said, “During my recent meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he assured me that railway infrastructure development will continue. The railway line from Dharmanagar to Kailashahar is a priority and will commence very soon.”

Dr. Saha also spoke about the ambitious project of constructing the tallest government building in Tripura. “We are building a G+14 multi-storey structure in Gorkhabasti, Agartala, at a cost of Rs 134 crore. This building will house all department heads under one roof, ensuring better governance and administrative efficiency,” he said.

During his visit to Kailashahar, the Chief Minister extended support to the family of Ramjoy Pal, a tea worker from the Chandipur Assembly Constituency who lost his life in an unfortunate accident eight months ago. Dr. Saha personally handed over a cheque of Rs 9,07,875 to the bereaved family and prayed for their strength in overcoming this difficult time.

Chief Minister was accompanied by Social Welfare and Social Education minister Tinku Roy, Unakoti Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Amalendu Das, TIDC Chairman Nabadal Banik, Waqf Board Chairman Mobaswar Ali, Unakoti District Magistrate DK Chakma, Superintendent of Police Kanta Jahangir and Director of Social Welfare and Social Education Department Tapan Kumar Das.