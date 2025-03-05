Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Sikkim CM Flags Off Shanti Ram Nepal’s Nationwide Run To Mark 50 Years Of Statehood

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang flagged off athlete Shanti Ram Nepal in Gangtok as he set out on a nationwide run covering 29 states to commemorate 50 years of Sikkim’s statehood.

The initiative aims to raise awareness about Sikkim’s golden jubilee while promoting the vision of a “Sunaulo, Samriddha, and Samartha Sikkim.” The Chief Minister extended his best wishes, stating that the run represents the state’s commitment to unity and progress.

Expressing gratitude for the support, Shanti Ram Nepal said he hopes to inspire others and bring national attention to Sikkim’s heritage and aspirations.

