Sikkim CM Inaugurates Rs 197 Crore Infrastructure Projects In Siliguri

NET Web Desk

Siliguri, Mar 5: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang laid the foundation stone for major infrastructure projects worth Rs 197 crore at the SNT complex in Siliguri. The projects include a healthcare center, guest house, and a renovated bus terminus, which will be developed over 2.1 acres of land.

The initiative aims to centralize various Sikkim government offices at a single location within the SNT complex. The infrastructure development plan has faced hurdles due to encroachment concerns from nearby structures, but CM Tamang assured that a consensus was reached with local communities, as well as the West Bengal government and Siliguri Municipal Corporation, to move forward with the construction.

The healthcare center will have 50 rooms, kitchen facilities, and medical staff to serve patients. It will also feature accommodations for high-ranking officials, including the Governor, Chief Minister, and ministers. In addition, the facility will include automatic bus parking, taxi vehicle parking, and a shopping complex. The projects are expected to be completed within 24 months.

CM Tamang emphasized that the development was aimed at addressing the needs of the Sikkimese people, many of whom travel to Siliguri for healthcare and other services. “The healthcare center will cater to those who cannot afford to stay in private nursing homes, and it will function as a transit guest house, not a permanent nursing home,” he explained.