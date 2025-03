NET Web Desk

Agartala, Mar 5: In a series of operations conducted during the intervening night of March 4-5, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from the Tripura Frontier successfully thwarted multiple smuggling attempts along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to officials, the seized contraband items include Phensedyl, ganja, rice, and other goods, with an estimated total value of Rs 7,60,641. The BSF continues to intensify surveillance and border patrols to curb illegal activities in the region.