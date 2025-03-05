Tripura: Fatikroy Hosts First-Ever Night Cricket Tournament, Minister Sudhangshu Das Expresses Hope for Youth Sports Development

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 05, 2025: Tripura’s Fatikroy under Unakoti district witnessed a historic sporting event as the first-ever night cricket tournament, the Fatikroy Premier League Cricket Tournament commenced on Tuesday. The tournament was organized by the Fatikroy Cricket Association and inaugurated by State Minister and local MLA Sudhangshu Das at the Fatikroy Class XII School ground.

Dignitaries including Unakoti Zilla Parishad Sabhadipati Amalendu Das, Fatikroy Gram Panchayat Pradhan Sumita Kar, Rajnagar Gram Panchayat Pradhan Pritam Biswas and Sports Committee President Suman Das graced the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Das emphasized the significance of such tournaments in nurturing local talent. “This initiative aims to bring forward the hidden potential of our players. I believe that such opportunities will inspire the youth towards a brighter future in sports,” he said.

The tournament opened with an exciting match between Dharmanagar’s My Choice and Kailashahar’s Top View One. My Choice won the toss but opted to field first. However, Top View One emerged victorious in the thrilling encounter. In the second match, Rajnagar’s Ground Star triumphed over Pitch Panthers with a 54-run victory.

A total of 24 teams are competing in the tournament, which has garnered immense enthusiasm among local sports lovers. The Seven-a-Side Cricket Tournament offers a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh for the winners and Rs 50 thousand for the runners-up along with a trophy for both teams.

The event has sparked a wave of excitement, with spectators eagerly cheering for their favorite teams under the dazzling night lights.