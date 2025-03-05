Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited MD Biswajit Basu Stresses Safety on Lineman Day

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 05, 2025: Linemen and helpers play a crucial role in ensuring uninterrupted power supply and their safety should be a top priority, said Biswajit Basu, Managing Director of Tripura State Power Corporation Limited (TSECL), while addressing the Lineman Day event organized by the Gomati District Power Circle in Udaipur on Tuesday.

“Linemen are the backbone of our service operations, and helpers provide them with indispensable support. This day is dedicated to celebrating their contributions, enhancing their awareness about safety, and recognizing their hard work,” Basu remarked. He emphasized the importance of making safety a central theme of the celebration, urging employees and officials to adopt more cautious and secure practices in the electricity sector.

Lineman Day was observed across various circles and divisions of TSECL, with senior officials reinforcing the significance of safety measures. At the district-based program in Udaipur, Basu underscored, “For uninterrupted electricity service throughout the state, the safety of our electricity workers and officials must come first.” He also appealed to the general public to be mindful of the risks faced by linemen and to contribute to their safety.

Gomati District AGM Nandita Das was present at the event. Elsewhere, Lineman Day was also marked in Mohanpur, Jirania and Ranirbazar Divisions under Circle No. 2 of TSECL. A celebratory event was held at Jirania Agnibina Town Hall presided over by Ratan Das, Chairman of Jirania Nagar Panchayat. Among those present were TSECL General Manager (Technical) Swapan Debbarma, AGM Seema Das, AGM of No. 2 Electrical Circle Shyamal Vaidya, and DGM of Electrical Division Jirania Shakti Kumar Debbarma. As a mark of appreciation, eight linemen were honored at the event.

Meanwhile, in Sidhai Mohanpur, TSECL Finance Director Sarbjit Singh Dogra, DGM Manoranjan Das, and municipal representatives attended the celebration. Sabhadipati of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad Biswajit Shil and DGM Bidyut Das participated in the Ranirbazar event. Similarly, the South District-level Lineman Day was commemorated at Belonia with the presence of South District AGM Kanti Dey.

The celebrations across Tripura highlighted the invaluable contributions of linemen and reinforced the commitment to ensuring their safety in the power sector.