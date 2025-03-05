We Will Work Towards Fulfilling Promises Made to Surrendered Militants: Tripura Minister Bikash Debbarma

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 05, 2025: Former militants who had laid down arms trusting government assurances are still awaiting the fulfillment of promises made to them at various times. Frustrated by the delay, they have staged multiple protests blocking the national highway five times in pursuit of their demands. Most recently, on February 25, they staged a blockade at Baramura with a 21-point charter of demands.

In response, the administration assured them that Minister of Tribal Welfare department Bikash Debbarma would meet with them on March 4. As per the commitment, Minister Debbarma held discussions on Tuesday with representatives of the surrendered militants’ organization, Tripura United Indigenous People’s Rights Council (TUIRPC) at the state secretariat.

During the meeting, the surrendered militants reiterated their key demands, which include immediate provision of promised housing, full government support for their children’s higher education and the withdrawal of all pending cases against them.

“The government had made commitments to us when we surrendered, but those assurances remain unfulfilled. We are only asking for what was promised,” a TUIRPC representative stated.

Minister Debbarma assured them that their concerns were being taken seriously. “The government is committed to addressing the issues of surrendered militants. We will work towards resolving their grievances at the earliest,” he said.

Senior officials from various state departments were also present in the meeting, discussing possible measures to address the demands raised. The government is expected to take further steps in the coming days to resolve the long-standing concerns of the surrendered militants.