NET Web Desk

With the deadline for surrendering illegal and looted arms set for this evening, a significant cache of weapons and ammunitions was turned over to authorities today. The surrendered items were handed over to Dr. S. Ibomcha Singh, in-charge of the Special CDO Unit, and Subedar L. Bineakananda Singh, OC of the Special CDO Unit. According to records, over 6,000 arms looted from various state armories in the aftermath of the May 3, 2023 crisis have been recovered, with more than 4,000 weapons already surrendered in the valley districts until recently.

In Kakching District Police, a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including two 7.62 SLR rifles 1A1, ten single barrels, one double barrel, three country made pistols with three magazines, one 9MM pistol with empty magazine, two SMG carbine magazines, two 7. 5.56 INSAS LMG magazine, forty-three. 303 live ammunition, twenty-six AK-47 live ammunition, twelve 7.62 SLR live ammunition, seven . 9MM live ammunition, five 5.56 INSAS live ammunition, twenty Amogh carbine live ammunition, four 12 bore cartridge live ammunition, twenty-three HE grenades were surrendered this evening.

The surrendered stock includes a wide range of items such as 9mm pistols, .32 pistols, single-barrel guns, and long-range pumpi guns. In addition, various types of magazines, hand grenades, detonators, and live rounds of different calibers were submitted. Among the items were also tactical gear, including bulletproof plates, camouflage clothing, and combat accessories.

Authorities have welcomed this development as a positive step toward restoring peace and stability in the region. The voluntary surrender3 initiative is seen as crucial in ensuring public safety and preventing further violence. Officials have reiterated that those in possession of unauthorized weapons should come forward and hand them over to promote law and order.

Further investigations are underway to determine the origins of the surrendered items and to assess the overall impact of the disarmament drive.