Arunachal Woman Transforms 200-Year-Old Ancestral House Into Museum

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 6: A young woman from Arunachal Pradesh has breathed new life into her 200-year-old ancestral home by converting it into a museum dedicated to preserving the traditions of her Monpa tribe. Leike Chomu, 24, hailing from the western region of the state, has ensured that her family’s rich heritage remains a vibrant part of the present.

Built using traditional Monpa techniques with mud and stone, the historic house is not just a display of artefacts but an example of Monpa architecture, lifestyle, and cultural practices. “It’s about keeping our cultural identity alive,” Chomu said.

The restoration and transformation of the house into a museum was a personal initiative for Chomu, supported by WWF India. She took an active role in every stage of the project, from restoring the structure to preserving the artefacts and making the space accessible to visitors.

“For me, this is more than just a project. It is my family’s legacy,” she added. With a BSc in agriculture and a background in agroecology, Chomu’s deep-rooted connection to the land has inspired her commitment to preserving the heritage of the Monpa community.

The museum, which opened its doors on October 5 of the previous year, offers visitors a unique experience, allowing them to step into an authentic Monpa household and witness living traditions. Tourists and cultural enthusiasts have commended the museum for its authenticity and immersive experience.

Chomu, from Chug Valley in West Kameng district, acknowledged the challenges of restoring a 200-year-old building, including securing artefacts and garnering support from community elders. Despite these hurdles, she has successfully managed the museum through personal dedication and initial support from WWF India.

Looking ahead, Chomu plans to introduce new initiatives, including storytelling sessions with community elders, a Monpa history and folklore library, and eco-tourism experiences. She envisions providing employment opportunities for local women through activities such as handicrafts and storytelling.

“My ultimate goal is to make the museum a self-sustaining heritage site that not only preserves Monpa culture but also empowers the local community,” Chomu explained. Through cultural tourism and skill development, she aims to ensure that the Monpa way of life continues to thrive for generations to come.