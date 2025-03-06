Arunachal: Governor KT Parnaik Inaugurates 4th Session Of Legislative Assembly

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 6: Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik (Retd) inaugurated the 4th Session of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Upon his arrival at Vidhan Bhavan, the Governor was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the State Police.

In his address on the first day of the session, Governor Parnaik emphasized the importance of governance, development, and public welfare, setting the tone for the discussions ahead. His speech provided direction for the legislative proceedings, with a focus on strengthening the state and ensuring its progress.

The Governor’s vision is expected to inspire further efforts towards the state’s growth and prosperity.