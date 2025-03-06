Arunachal, Nagaland Governors Discuss Development And Border Security In Itanagar

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, Mar 6: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik met Nagaland Governor La Ganesan at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on March 6 during Ganesan’s three-day visit to the state. Their discussions focused on development, border security, and cultural cooperation between the two states.

Governor Parnaik conveyed the warm wishes of the people of Arunachal Pradesh to the Naga community and underscored the importance of preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of both states. He highlighted the need for cultural exchange to strengthen regional unity.

The meeting also addressed internal security concerns, particularly along the interstate boundary. Governor Parnaik emphasized the need for enhanced security measures to ensure law and order and improve the well-being of border communities.

Both Governors reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in development, security, and cultural ties, stressing the importance of reinforcing the bond between Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.