Arunachal Pradesh: District Level Narcotic Coordination Committee (NCORD) Meeting Held In Tawang

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, March 6: The monthly district-level Narcotic Coordination Committee (NCORD) meeting of Tawang district was held this afternoon in the Conference Hall of the DC office, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang. The meeting was attended by Commandant 67 Bn SSB, representatives of 38 Bn SSB, Dy. SP Tasso Kato, DAO Tawang Toli Bam, DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntsok, and other members of the district NCORD.

As per the schedule, NCORD meetings will be conducted on the first Thursday of every month. The meeting reviewed initiatives such as NIDAAN, a system to track drug peddlers and habitual offenders, along with district crime records and intensified police patrolling, which has contributed to a decline in drug-related cases. The police and other departments have also been actively conducting awareness programs in various schools on safety, POCSO, and NDPS-related issues.

The Deputy SP informed the committee that while there were suggestions to operationalize the Jang checkpost, it remains non-functional due to a standing order. However, he assured that it could be made operational if there were any intelligence inputs requiring immediate action.

In his concluding remarks, Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang stated that the crime rate related to NDPS remains low in Tawang district. He highlighted a successful case from 2024, in which law enforcement cracked a drug supply chain.

While Tawang has seen minimal cases, he emphasized that regions like TCL are more affected. Since the declaration of the war against drugs, the police remain on high alert and continue their sincere efforts.

The DC also urged parents to be more open about seeking help for children under the influence of drugs, stressing the importance of family support and acceptance. Citing the example of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, he encouraged a change in societal perception towards drug-affected individuals, focusing on rehabilitation and love rather than stigma.

During the open house discussion, members from paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies provided their inputs and suggestions to further combat the drug menace.

The district administration and law enforcement authorities reaffirm their commitment to keeping Tawang drug-free and encourage the public to report any drug-related activities to the police.