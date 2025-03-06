Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Begins Budget Session, Pays Tribute To Late Mediram Dodum

NET Web Desk

Itanagar, March 6: The Budget Session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced today with the Governor’s address to the members of the house.

The session began on a somber note, with the Assembly paying rich tributes to Late Mediram Dodum, a former Horticulture and Fisheries Minister who passed away last September. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein remembered Dodum as a humble person who championed social causes and uplifted society during his lifetime.

During the session, four bills were introduced, including The Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax (Amendment) Bill 2025 and The Arunachal Pradesh Flood Plain Zoning Bill 2025.

The Governor also gave his assent to four bills, including The Arunachal Pradesh Amending Bill 2024 and The Arunachal Pradesh Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2024.

In addition, Bameng MLA Kumar Waii raised a Private Member’s resolution, urging the State Government to take steps to stop the rampant selling of unauthorized lottery tickets and other illegal activities in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein responded, emphasizing that stopping these activities is a collective responsibility of society and the District Administration.