Arunachal: Surgery Performed On Injured Wreathed Hornbill In Pakke Kessang

NET Web Desk

A wreathed hornbill with a severe wing fracture has undergone successful orthopedic surgery at the Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC) in Pakke Kessang district. The bird had suffered a compound fracture in its right radius and ulna bones, likely due to a traumatic injury.

The surgery was conducted by Dr. Panjit Basumatary from the Wildlife Trust of India and veterinary officer Dr. Nido Tayo. The hornbill is currently under post-operative care at CBRC, where efforts are being made for its full recovery.

The injured female bird was rescued from Darlong village on 26 February after being spotted by a villager, Lalung Wahgey. The rescue operation was coordinated by Range Forest Officer Singku Maga from the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR).

Dr. Basumatary stated that once the bird fully recovers, it will be released back into its natural habitat. CBRC project leader and zoo operator Satyaprakash Singh emphasized the importance of the rescue, highlighting the role of Pakke Tiger Reserve in wildlife conservation and the significance of community participation in protecting endangered species.

The wreathed hornbill is listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List and is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The species faces threats from hunting and habitat loss due to logging and human settlements. Found in the forested hills of Arunachal, Northeast India, South Asia, and Southeast Asia, the hornbill plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance.