Arunachal: Tiger Captured For The First Time In Camera Trap At Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary

NET Web Desk

A tiger has been captured for the first time in a camera trap during a survey at Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh. The survey was led by Mehao RFO Dr. Kabuk Lego and NERIST PhD scholar Deepankar Barman, with support from the Wildlife Trust of India.

Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Mito Rumi stated that while the presence of tigers had been reported through sign surveys and public sightings, this is the first recorded instance of a tiger being captured in a camera trap, despite several past studies in the sanctuary.

The release highlighted the significant role of local communities, especially the Idu Mishmis and Adis, in conserving the region’s rich biodiversity, including large cats, birds, and ungulates. It also emphasized the importance of the Dibang, Kamlang, and Namdapha landscapes in ensuring healthy genetic flow among large carnivores.

In addition to the camera trap discovery, a poacher’s foot-trap was found during the survey, resulting in injuries to survey team member Rama Umpo. DFO Rumi pointed out the serious risks these traps pose to tourists, students, villagers, and mithun herders.

Forest officials have since intensified combing operations in suspected poaching areas. The sanctuary plans to collaborate with law enforcement agencies, including the WCCB, to combat poaching syndicates operating across state and international boundaries. Cash rewards will be offered for information on the poaching activities.