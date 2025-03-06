Arunachal’s Tage Rita Takhe Honored With Femina Achievers Award 2025

NET Web Desk

Tage Rita Takhe, the founder of Naara Aaba, India’s first organic kiwi wine brand, has been recognized at the Femina Achievers Award 2025: Northeast for her significant contributions to entrepreneurship and sustainable agriculture.

Takhe’s innovative efforts in establishing a market for locally grown kiwi in Ziro Valley have empowered local farmers and enhanced the agricultural landscape of Arunachal Pradesh. Her work has also put the state on the map for organic innovation, benefiting both the local economy and the environment.

This prestigious honor adds to Takhe’s growing list of accolades, which includes the Women Transforming India Award and the Nari Shakti Puraskar, further highlighting her commitment to rural development and business innovation.