Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal’s Tage Rita Takhe Honored With Femina Achievers Award 2025

No Comments
Posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

Tage Rita Takhe, the founder of Naara Aaba, India’s first organic kiwi wine brand, has been recognized at the Femina Achievers Award 2025: Northeast for her significant contributions to entrepreneurship and sustainable agriculture.

Takhe’s innovative efforts in establishing a market for locally grown kiwi in Ziro Valley have empowered local farmers and enhanced the agricultural landscape of Arunachal Pradesh. Her work has also put the state on the map for organic innovation, benefiting both the local economy and the environment.

This prestigious honor adds to Takhe’s growing list of accolades, which includes the Women Transforming India Award and the Nari Shakti Puraskar, further highlighting her commitment to rural development and business innovation.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News