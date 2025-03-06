Financial Scam Uncovered in Tripura: Traffic Inspector Amarjit Debbarma Held for Rs 74 Lakh Fine Embezzlement

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 06, 2025: The Tripura’s Sepahijala District Home Administration has been rocked by yet another financial scandal exposing deep-rooted corruption within the system. After a major financial scam was unearthed in the office of the Superintendent of Police of Sepahijala district, a fresh case of embezzlement has now surfaced within the Sepahijala District Traffic Unit.

Traffic Inspector Amarjit Debbarma has been arrested on serious allegations of misappropriating a staggering sum of Rs 74 lakh 4 thousand 400, which was collected as fines during routine traffic enforcement.

The scandal came to light following an internal audit, which revealed discrepancies in the deposited fine amounts. Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajiv Sutradhar, the investigating officer in the case, provided crucial details on the matter.

“Traffic fines were collected during enforcement drives at various locations. Inspector Amarjit Debbarma was responsible for ensuring that these funds were duly deposited into the government treasury. However, an internal probe revealed that fines from eight challans, amounting to over Rs 74 lakh were never submitted,” ASP Sutradhar stated.

According to police sources, upon being questioned, Inspector Amarjit Debbarma initially claimed that he had deposited the amount as required. However, a thorough investigation contradicted his claims, revealing that the funds were never transferred to the treasury. Authorities then gave him an opportunity to return the embezzled amount, but he failed to do so within the stipulated timeframe. Consequently, a formal case was lodged against him at Bishalgarh Police Station, leading to his arrest last night.

Today, the accused was produced in court after the police sought a three-day remand for further investigation. ASP Sutradhar confirmed, “We have strong evidence against the accused, and we are probing deeper into the case to determine if others were involved. A thorough investigation is underway.”

Sources indicate that a female police officer may also be implicated in the scandal, with reports suggesting that she had a close personal relationship with the accused. “We are examining all possible connections to the embezzlement. No one involved in corruption will be spared,” added ASP Sutradhar.