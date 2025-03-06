First District-Level Workshop in Tripura Discusses Outcomes of Chief Secretaries’ Conference

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 06, 2025: In a significant step towards implementing the outcomes of the Chief Secretaries’ Conference held in December last year, Tripura organized its first district-level workshop on Thursday at the Ambassa Town Hall. Senior officials from Dhalai, Khowai, North and Unakoti districts convened to deliberate on key topics addressed at the national-level conference, paving the way for future progress.

The workshop aimed to familiarize administrative officers with the discussions and resolutions from the Chief Secretaries’ Conference and to devise localized plans of action. The event was attended by Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Planning and Coordination Secretary LT Darlong, Industries & Commerce and IT Secretary Kiran Gitte, Urban and Rural Development Secretary Abhishek Singh, and Science, Technology and Environment Secretary Dr. K Shashi Kumar. District Magistrates, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Block Development Officers, and other senior officials from the participating districts also attended.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Secretary JK Sinha emphasized the importance of such workshops in cascading the conference’s outcomes to the grassroots level. “The Chief Secretaries’ Conference provided a comprehensive platform to address the developmental aspirations of each state. Workshops like these ensure that these objectives are effectively implemented at the district level, aligning with the vision of a developed India,” he stated.

Dhalai District Magistrate Saju Vaheed A elaborated on the purpose of the workshop while speaking to media personnel. “The Prime Minister envisioned the Chief Secretaries’ Conference as a platform to create a roadmap for India’s development. By conducting these district-level workshops, we ensure that the message reaches every corner of the country, enabling each state to contribute effectively,” he said. He also highlighted the importance of aligning district plans with the broader goals outlined at the national level.

The workshop covered various issues including governance improvements, infrastructure development and environmental sustainability. Discussions also focused on strategies for leveraging resources, enhancing administrative efficiency, and ensuring effective service delivery to citizens.

Planning and Coordination Secretary LT Darlong called for collaborative efforts across departments to realize the goals set forth. “This is a collective responsibility. The coordination between state and district-level administration is pivotal in achieving tangible outcomes,” he remarked.

Industries, Commerce, and IT Secretary Kiran Gitte noted the importance of leveraging technology to drive development. “Digital transformation can revolutionize the way governance is executed. We must prioritize IT solutions to improve efficiency and outreach,” he suggested.

With a significant number of officials and employees from various departments in attendance, the workshop highlighted the commitment of the state administration to act on the resolutions made at the Chief Secretaries’ Conference. It also highlighted the importance of district-level engagement in translating national policies into actionable outcomes.