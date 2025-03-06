Manipur: Assam Rifles Installs Borewell In Purum Tampak Village Under ‘Operation Sadbhavna’

NET Web Desk

Under the humanitarian initiative Operation Sadbhavna, the Assam Rifles successfully installed a borewell at Purum Tampak village in Kakching district, ensuring a continuous water supply for the villagers.

An inauguration ceremony was held today, graced by SDC Waikhong M. Binbin Singh, Major Shivam Sachan from 46 Assam Rifles, along with the Secretary and Village Chief of Purum Tampak village. The newly installed borewell aims to provide a permanent and reliable water source, addressing the daily needs of the local community.

As part of Operation Sadbhavna, also known as Operation Goodwill, Assam Rifles continues to undertake various community-focused projects, reinforcing their commitment to national integration and the welfare of remote villages.