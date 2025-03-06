Manipur: Mega Marathon Held In Noney To Promote Drug-Free District

NET Web Desk

In a continued effort to combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking, a Mega Marathon Race under the theme “A Step Towards a Healthier Life Without Drugs” was held today at Longmai, Noney District Headquarters. The event aimed to reinforce the vision of making Noney a completely drug-free district under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (Drug-Free India Campaign).

The marathon, organized by the District Social Welfare Office and District Police in collaboration with the District Administration, Noney, saw enthusiastic participation from 115 runners (83 male and 32 female). The race was flagged off from Longmai Bazar Bridge Point by Namsadai Peter Pamei, SP, Noney, in the presence of Shri Stiff Kaphudang, ADM, Noney, Shri Singupngam Thaimei, District Social Welfare Officer, Noney, and other officials.

Participants competed along NH-37 in both male and female categories. The finishing points were set at Noney DC Office Gate (8 km) for the male category and Makhuam-4 waiting shed (7 km) for the female category, with the event concluding at Longmai Common Ground, Noney.

The initiative underscores the district’s commitment to promoting a drug-free society through awareness, sports, and community participation.