NET Web Desk

Manipur Police have arrested two active members of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) from Yourabung in Imphal East district, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ngairangbam Ajit Singh (59) and Laishram Bijoy Singh (56).

According to the police, they were involved in extorting money from the general public, private firms, government officials, and warehouses in Mantripukhri and other areas of Imphal. Further investigation is underway.