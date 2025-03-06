Meghalaya Govt Invests ₹97.68 Crore In Fishery Pond Development, Says CM Conrad Sangma

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 6: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma informed the Assembly that the state government has invested ₹97.68 crore in the construction of 3,230 fishery ponds under various schemes from 2020 to 2024.

He was responding to queries from Mawryngkneng MLA Heavingstone Kharpran regarding fishery development in the state.

Sangma stated that the Aqua Mission, launched in 2011, has played a key role in boosting fish production. Meghalaya currently produces up to 20,000 metric tons of fish annually, against a total demand of 32,000 metric tons.