Meghalaya: Jaintia National Council Protests Railway Project with Black Flag Rally In Khliehriat

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 6: The Jaintia National Council (JNC) organized a Black Flag Rally in Khliehriat on Thursday to protest the proposed railway project in the region. Protesters marched through the streets carrying banners with slogans such as “We Reject Railway” and “Jaintia Rejects Railway,” voicing strong opposition to the government’s railway expansion plans.

The JNC criticized the state government for overlooking its long-standing memorandum against the project, especially following the failure of a similar railway initiative in Ri Bhoi district. The organization reiterated that the people of Jaintia Hills would not accept the railway expansion unless the government implements strict measures to control the influx of outsiders.

Protesters raised concerns about the potential for uncontrolled migration, fearing it could undermine the region’s demographic and cultural identity. They emphasized that the rally demonstrated their firm commitment to safeguarding their land and traditions.

In response to the growing concerns, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced that the state government would soon hold a meeting with political parties and stakeholders to address issues related to the railway project and prevent illegal immigration into the state.