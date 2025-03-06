Meghalaya To Invest Rs 1900 Crore In Sports Development Over The Next 3 Years

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya government has announced a significant investment of Rs 1,900 crore in sports infrastructure over the next three years, as revealed by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma during the presentation of the state budget for 2025-26. A major portion of this funding will be directed towards preparations for the 39th National Games in 2027, although the exact amount allocated for the event was not specified.

For the fiscal year 2025-26, the government has set aside Rs 236 crore to complete ongoing projects and kickstart new sports initiatives. Sangma highlighted that under his leadership, the state has already invested Rs 1,500 crore in sports infrastructure, a significant increase from the approximately Rs 100 crore allocated between 2001 and 2018.

The Chief Minister praised the state’s commitment to sports, asserting, “No government in the history of Meghalaya has encouraged sports like ours. Sports serve as a channel to guide our youth towards a brighter future.” He also noted the successful hosting of over 10 national and international sports events since 2022, including the Indian Super League, Durand Cup, Elite Men’s Boxing Championship, and the International Canoe Federation World Cup qualifiers.

Sangma pointed to the recent success of Meghalaya’s athletes, who won five medals at the National Games in Uttarakhand, matching the state’s best-ever performance. The CM also celebrated the state’s successful bid to host the 39th National Games in 2027, stating that Meghalaya’s preparedness was the deciding factor over larger states like Chhattisgarh and Assam.

The bulk of the Rs 1,900 crore investment will be allocated towards developing sports infrastructure, including the Rs 732 crore Mawkhanu Football Complex, which will feature a 40,000-seat stadium dedicated to football. This project is seen as a crucial step in positioning Meghalaya as the “Football Capital of India.” Other planned initiatives include the construction of 25 new artificial turfs, 140 grassroots sports centres, and grants for local sports clubs, with Rs 10 crore earmarked for the CM’s Football Mission.

The CM also provided updates on major ongoing projects, such as the renovation of the JN Stadium in Shillong and the development of the PA Sangma Sports Complex in Tura, Ampati Stadium, and Jongksha Indoor Stadium. These projects are expected to be completed soon. Additionally, the Meghalaya Outstanding Sportspersons Direct Appointment Policy, which guarantees jobs for athletes excelling in Olympic-recognized sports, was also highlighted as part of the government’s commitment to supporting athletes.