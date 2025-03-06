No Free Passage Until Separate UT: Manipur Kuki-Zo Body

NET Web Desk

Imphal, Mar 6: The Kuki Village Volunteers – Eastern Zone have declared that there will be no free movement in Kuki-Zo-dominated areas until their demand for a Separate Union Territory (UT) with a legislature is fulfilled.

The statement comes ahead of a planned march by the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a valley-based civil organization, scheduled for March 8. The volunteers have warned that any attempt to enter Kuki territories without addressing their long-standing demands will face strong resistance.

Citing historical injustices and alleged oppression faced by the Kuki-Zo community, the group stated that those responsible for past violence and marginalization will not be granted free passage. They emphasized that their demand for a Separate Administration is critical for their security, survival, and dignity.

The body also cautioned against any reconciliation efforts before the establishment of a Separate UT, warning of consequences for those attempting mediation without fulfilling their demands. They called on authorities and international human rights organizations to acknowledge their grievances.

With rising tensions, the situation remains volatile as all stakeholders closely monitor developments in the region.