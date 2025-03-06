Tripura CM Holds ‘Mukhyamantri Samipeshu’ Session To Address Citizens’ Issues

NET Web Desk

Agartala, Mar 6: Chief Minister Manik Saha interacted with citizens and provided direct assistance during the 38th edition of Mukhyamantri Samipeshu, held at his official residence in Agartala. The initiative served as a platform for people from different parts of the state to present their grievances, with the Chief Minister taking immediate action to resolve their concerns.

During the session, citizens sought help on issues related to medical treatment, social allowances, employment, and land disputes. The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure necessary support and long-term solutions for each case.

Among those seeking assistance, Shankar Chakraborty from East Police Station Lane, an unemployed cancer patient also suffering from hernia, requested financial aid for his treatment. The Chief Minister promptly directed the Superintendent of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Hospital to provide him with free medicines and necessary medical care.

Similarly, Rupa Saha from Master Para, Agartala, who suffers from congenital diseases, was assured free medicines and physiotherapy through the Deputy Medical Superintendent of GB Hospital. Shipra Roy Saha of Melarmath, who sought help for her husband’s medical treatment, also received assurances of support.

Other citizens, including Mantosh Chowdhury of Dhaleshwar, Sandhya Das of Bhati Abhaynagar, Shankar Chandra Das of Bhatt Pukur, Joy Sarkar of South Amnagar, and Manish Deb of Pathaliabari in Takarjala, also approached the Chief Minister for medical assistance. After reviewing their documents, he instructed the Deputy Medical Superintendent of GB Hospital to facilitate their treatment.

The event was attended by Chief Minister’s Secretary PK Chakraborty, Additional Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department Rajib Dutta, Director of the Social Welfare and Social Education Department Tapan Kumar Das, Medical Superintendent of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Regional Cancer Hospital Shiromani Debbarma, and Deputy Medical Superintendent of GB Hospital Kanak Chowdhury.

Mukhyamantri Samipeshu continues to be an important platform for public grievance redressal, with Chief Minister Manik Saha reaffirming his commitment to assisting citizens across the state.