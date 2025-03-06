Tripura Government to Establish ‘Goshalas’ in Eight Districts, Strengthen Animal Welfare Measures: ARD Minister Sudhangshu Das

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 06, 2025: In a significant move to enhance animal welfare in Tripura, Animal Resource Development (ARD) Minister Sudhangshu Das announced the establishment of ‘Goshalas’ (cow sheds) in eight districts to shelter cows rescued from illegal transportation across the state. The initiative aims to provide care and rehabilitation for the animals while addressing concerns related to cattle smuggling.

Speaking at a state-level seminar cum sensitization programme on Animal Welfare Acts, Laws, and Rules at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala on Thursday, Minister Das highlighted the need for collective responsibility in preventing cruelty to animals. “Every individual in society must take responsibility for preventing cruelty to animals. While several organizations are already working towards this cause, more support is required to protect the voiceless creatures,” Das stated.

Apart from the ‘Goshala’ initiative, Das directed the ARD Department to open a dedicated wing for the cremation of ownerless animals and birds. The minister emphasized that teams will be deployed in eight districts in a phased manner to ensure the dignified disposal of deceased animals. “We have always focused on the well-being of animals during their lifetime, but it is equally important to take initiatives for their proper cremation. A specialized wing will be set up across all eight districts to handle this responsibility,” Das added.

The minister also underscored the urgent need to strengthen the dairy and poultry sector in Tripura. Highlighting the state’s self-sufficiency in meat production but lagging milk and egg production, he said, “Tripura is 98% non-vegetarian, making us self-reliant in meat production. However, we are far behind in milk and egg production. To address this gap, mini-hatcheries will be established in all eight districts, and the Dairy Development Board will be urged to set up dairy units to meet the rising demand.” He further noted that these initiatives would create employment opportunities for youth and boost the state’s economy.

Minister Das also appealed to the Border Security Force (BSF) and state police to intensify efforts against illegal cattle transportation, particularly the smuggling of cows to Bangladesh. “BSF personnel must play a crucial role in preventing cattle transportation across the border. At the same time, police must stay vigilant and take necessary legal actions against those involved in illegal cattle trade,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, ARD Secretary Deepa D Nair shed light on India’s biodiversity, stating that the country is home to 36 biodiversity hotspots. She stressed the cultural and religious significance of animals in Hindu traditions while lamenting the increasing cases of animal cruelty. “Despite constitutional safeguards such as the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (1960) and the Wildlife Protection Act (1972), enforcement remains weak due to minimal penalties and lack of coordination. There is an urgent need for better awareness, inclusion of animal welfare in school curriculums, and the formation of a unified enforcement agency to curb animal cruelty effectively,” Nair stated.

AMC Mayor & MLA Dipak Majumder emphasized the importance of awareness from school level to higher platforms to instill a compassionate mindset among citizens. “Under the able guidance of Minister Sudhangshu Das, the ARD Department has made significant progress, benefiting countless individuals through various state and central government schemes. Animals are an integral part of our ecosystem, and it is our collective duty to ensure their well-being,” he remarked.

Presiding over the seminar, Sabhadipati of Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad, Biswajit Shil, urged the ARD Department to extend awareness programs to the block level. “Sensitizing people at the grassroots level will help build a harmonious relationship between humans and animals,” he said.

The seminar was attended by Director of ARD Department Dr. Neeraj Kumar Chanchal, Saha-Sabhadipati of Gomati Zilla Parishad Sujan Sen, and animal welfare experts such as Dr. Arunasis Goswami from West Bengal. Representatives from various NGOs, including K-NINE, Pawsome, Dhyan Foundation, and Gomati Animal Welfare NGO also participated contributing to discussions aimed at strengthening animal welfare measures in the state.