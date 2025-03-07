Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Presents ₹24,849 Crore Budget for FY 2025-26

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 7: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday presented the state budget for the 2025-26 financial year, with a total outlay of ₹24,849 crore.

Rio, who also holds the finance portfolio, projected gross receipts of ₹24,849.01 crore and gross expenditure of ₹24,699.01 crore, leaving a surplus of ₹150 crore. He stated that the surplus would be utilized under the public account for payments related to pensions and wages.

The budget includes the continuation of key state-sponsored programs such as the CM Health Insurance Scheme, CM Life Insurance Scheme, Credit Empowerment Summit & Micro Finance Initiative Expansion, and the Integrated Business Hub & Innovation Centre. Additionally, new initiatives have been introduced to address various developmental priorities.

The Nagaland Skill Mission aims to train 5,000 youths in self-employment and private-sector jobs in 2025-26, with entrepreneurship support linked to the Chief Minister’s Micro Finance Initiative (CMMFI). To address the state’s energy deficit, ₹10 crore has been allocated under the State Solar Power Mission, aligning with the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Rio also announced the launch of the Chief Minister’s Fellowship Programme, with an allocation of ₹2.50 crore, to nurture future leaders and policy innovators. Additionally, ₹15 crore has been earmarked to accelerate development in interstate border villages, focusing on infrastructure such as roads, power, water supply, and public buildings.

An overall allocation of ₹190 crore has been set aside for various developmental activities in the upcoming fiscal year. Presenting the budget, Rio emphasized that it reflects the government’s commitment to economic growth, improved public service delivery, and enhanced employment opportunities in Nagaland.