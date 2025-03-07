Arunachal: ArSRLM Collaborates With IIT Delhi To Boost Women Entrepreneurs

NET Web Desk

The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to enhance the value chains and market accessibility for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the state.

This partnership is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative, which aims to foster sustainable livelihoods for women through a focused group approach, thereby empowering women entrepreneurs and promoting economic independence in Arunachal Pradesh.