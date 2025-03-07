Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Arunachal: ArSRLM Collaborates With IIT Delhi To Boost Women Entrepreneurs

No Comments
Posted in Arunachal Pradesh, Featured, Northeast
NET Web Desk

The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi to enhance the value chains and market accessibility for Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the state.

This partnership is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ initiative, which aims to foster sustainable livelihoods for women through a focused group approach, thereby empowering women entrepreneurs and promoting economic independence in Arunachal Pradesh.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles
Related News