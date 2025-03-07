Assam Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council Elections To Be Held On April 2

NET Web Desk

Guwahati, Mar 7: The Assam State Election Commission has announced that the elections for the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) will take place on April 2, 2025. The vote counting is scheduled for April 4, 2025.

A total of 445,586 voters, including 216,181 male voters, 229,394 female voters, and 11 others, will cast their votes at 630 polling stations. The last date for filing nominations is March 15, 2025, with the withdrawal deadline set for March 19, 2025.

The council consists of 36 constituencies, with 25 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), 6 seats reserved for women, and 11 unreserved seats. The council spans the Goalpara and Kamrup districts of Assam.

The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council was established for the development of the Rabha community, focusing on education, culture, and socio-economic progress. Initially covering 306 revenue villages, its jurisdiction expanded to 779 villages in 2005.

In January 2025, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a museum and an e-library in Goalpara district to preserve the culture and heritage of the Rabha community.