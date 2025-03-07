Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Expresses Disappointment Over Unfulfilled Government Assurance

NET Web Desk

The Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) has expressed disappointment over the government’s failure to fulfill its assurance of sending officials to Churachandpur within 10–14 days to meet the KZC leadership. The assurance had led to the cancellation of the planned peaceful political rally on February 18, 2025.

Reaffirming its political stance, the KZC reiterated the demand for a separate administration (SA) in the form of a Union Territory with legislature under Article 239A of the Indian Constitution. The Council emphasized its commitment to pursuing this demand relentlessly until it is granted.

Regarding the movement of essential goods along highways, the KZC welcomed the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) decision to enforce free passage of supplies within Manipur. However, the Council stated that free movement of people across buffer zones remains uncertain unless a ceasefire agreement is reached between the warring communities. The KZC maintained that it cannot guarantee the safety of individuals traveling through these zones.

In a significant development, all civil society organizations (CSOs), SoO (Suspension of Operations) groups, and elected representatives of the Kuki-Zo community have reaffirmed their support for the Kuki-Zo Council. As per Resolution No. 2 of the Kuki-Zo Leaders’ Meet (March 6, 2025), the KZC has been declared the sole authority to issue press statements on matters concerning the collective interests of the Kuki-Zo people. However, local issues may still be addressed at the community level.

The KZC also raised concerns over the posting of Kuki-Zo government employees in areas where their safety—both physical and psychological—cannot be assured, deeming such assignments premature until a political solution is reached through dialogue.

Additionally, the Council questioned the selective extension of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the ten hill districts while excluding 19 police station limits in six districts, mostly in the valley. The KZC argued that a uniform application of the law is essential for effectively recovering looted arms in the valley.

In a major initiative, the Kuki-Zo Council announced a public call for the surrender of looted arms across all Kuki-Zo inhabited districts. However, given the logistical challenges in implementing this, the Council has requested the Hon’ble Governor of Manipur to extend the deadline for arms submission beyond the current due date of March 8, 2025, by at least a couple of weeks to facilitate a smooth process.

The KZC reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights and interests of the Kuki-Zo people and urged the government to engage in constructive dialogue to address the ongoing issues.