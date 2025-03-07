Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam Meets Governor To Discuss State Crisis And Restoration Of Normalcy

NET Web Desk

Inner Manipur MP Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam along with his spouse, Mrs. Olivia Thounaojam, met with the Governor of Manipur to discuss the ongoing crisis in the state and explore measures to restore peace and stability.

During the meeting, Dr. Bimol Akoijam highlighted the financial implications of the crisis and urged the Governor to consider budgetary measures to address them. He also raised concerns over the weakened role of the Manipur Police, emphasizing that, under the constitutional framework, state police should be the primary force for maintaining law and order, while central forces like the CRPF, army, and paramilitary should only play a supporting role. He called for the restoration and strengthening of the Manipur Police’s legitimacy and capacity.

Dr. Bimol Akoijam stressed the importance of a fair and balanced disarmament process across both the hills and valleys of the state. He welcomed the government’s decision to ensure the free movement of people on highways and urged firm action to tackle any challenges obstructing this effort.

Additionally, he brought up the case of Laishram Kamalbabu, urging the Governor to intervene and address the concerns of his family. He also advocated for the appointment of local advisors to assist in bridging the gap between the government and the public.

The issue of illegal drugs, particularly poppy cultivation, synthetic drugs, and illicit drug trafficking, was another key point of discussion. Dr. Akoijam sought clarity on the steps taken to combat the growing drug menace in the state.

Mrs. Olivia Thounaojam, accompanying the MP, appealed to the Governor to take additional measures to support women and children affected by the crisis, particularly those in relief camps. The Governor briefed her on the actions taken so far to address their concerns.