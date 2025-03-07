Manipur Police Arrest Three More Accused In Class XII Paper Leak Case

NET Web Desk

Following the arrest of two accused persons for leaking the Physics question paper for the Class XII COHSEM Examination, Manipur Police on Wednesday apprehended three additional individuals directly involved in the conspiracy.

The newly arrested suspects are Khangembam Arundas Singh, 60, from Thoubal Kshetri Leikai, Thoubal District, who serves as an Assistant Professor at YK College teaching Economics and as Supervisory Officer at Paradise English School, Thoubal Exam Centre; Laishram Prabin Singh, 31, from Yaripok Tulihal Laishram Leikai in Imphal East District, employed as a Biology teacher at Paradise English School, Thoubal; and Sapam Shivdutta Singh, 35, from Khongjom Bazar, Thoubal District, who works as a Biology teacher and as the Officer-In-Charge of the Paradise English School, Thoubal Exam Centre.

The accused were identified as the main source of the leaked question paper, and incriminating items, including mobile phones, were seized during their arrest. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities continuing to examine evidence and interview witnesses to identify all individuals responsible and establish the full facts surrounding the case.