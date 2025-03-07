Manipur: Public Surrenders 196 Types Of Weapons On Final Day Of Arms Appeal

NET Web Desk

On the last day of the Governor’s appeal to surrender illegal arms and ammunition, a total of 196 different types of weapons, tear gas guns, various ammunitions, and other miscellaneous items were voluntarily surrendered by the public across multiple districts in Manipur, including Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching, Jiribam, and Pherzawl.

In Churachandpur District, several police offices received a variety of arms. At the OC-CCP office, country-made firearms were surrendered, including two S/BRL rifles, four Pompi guns, two pistols, three bombs, and four tear gas grenades. Meanwhile, at the OC-Sangaikot office, four improvised high-power mortars (Pumpi), twelve improvised mortar shells, a long-range local missile, a country-made SLR with a magazine, and two Baofeng wireless sets were handed in. At the OC-Churachandpur/PS office, multiple single-barrel rifles, three Pompies, and two local improvised explosive devices weighing approximately 2 kg each were turned over.

In Kakching District, the OC-Kakching/PS office recorded the surrender of a diverse array of items. These included a pair of 7.62 SLR Rifle 1A1, ten single-barrel firearms, one double-barrel firearm, three country-made pistols with magazines, a 9mm pistol with an empty magazine, two SMG carbine magazines, two 5.56 INSAS LMG magazines, and numerous rounds of live ammunition—43 rounds of .303, 26 rounds of AK-47, 12 rounds of 7.62 SLR, seven rounds of 9mm, five rounds of 5.56 INSAS, 20 rounds for Amogh carbines, four rounds of 12-bore cartridges—and 23 HE grenades.

In Jiribam District, the SP Office accepted a .303 rifle with a magazine, a self-loading rifle with a magazine, a pistol with a magazine, two single-barrel rifles, one double-barrel rifle, 18 country-made single-barrel rifles, one Pompy, ten Pompy bombs, and ten SLR rounds.

Imphal West saw several surrenders as well. At the OC-Lamsang/PS office, a country-made bore action rifle, a country-made pistol, five tear smoke shells, one local-made patka, two bulletproof helmets, three bulletproof vests, and one magazine for an AK rifle were handed in. At CDO-Imphal West, authorities received two SLR rifles without magazines, six single-barrel firearms, seven Chinese-made hand grenades, 10 HE 36 grenades, 10 barrel cartridges, nine stun grenades, two green smoke grenades, two tube launchers, 23 rounds of .303 ammunition, 27 rounds of .303 drill cartridges, and two detonators.

In Imphal East District, the CDO office documented the surrender of one SLR rifle with a magazine, one sniper rifle, one SMG carbine with a magazine, one .303 rifle, one 12-bore double-barrel gun, two 12-bore single-barrel guns, four 9mm pistols with magazines, two .32 pistols with magazines plus an additional .32 pistol, three tube launchers, 12 No. 36 hand grenades, one local-made hand grenade, six Chinese-made hand grenades, seven wireless radio sets, 15 rounds of 5.56 INSAS ammunition, two 5.56 INSAS magazines, and one 7.62 LMG magazine.

Bishnupur District contributed significantly as well. At the OC-Loktak Police Station, 12 rounds of 12-bore cartridges, 10 rounds of AK live ammunition, eight rounds of SLR live ammunition, five rounds of 5.56 INSAS live ammunition, five rounds of 9mm live ammunition, two Chinese hand grenades, a helmet, a bulletproof jacket cover, a camouflage magazine pouch, a camouflage cap, a walkie-talkie handset with battery, one 9mm empty case, one .303 empty case, and two pairs of boots or camouflage shoes were surrendered. At the OC-Moirang Police Station, a .303 rifle (bearing registration number Z 22572) with an empty magazine, two rounds of 5.56 live ammunition, 36 rounds of .303 live ammunition, one hand grenade, a Baofeng-marked handset, ten bulletproof helmets, six bulletproof plates, ten bulletproof jacket covers, and three charger guides were turned in. At the OC-Bishnupur Police Station, the public handed over 43 rounds of 7.62×39 mm ammunition, 19 rounds of .303 ammunition, 16 rounds of blank ammunition, one 9mm carbine with a magazine, two SBBL firearms, two tear smoke grenades, one detonator, one Lathod bomb, three rounds of 9mm ammunition, and one round of 7.62 SLR ammunition. Additionally, at the 2nd IRB in Narenseina under Moirang-PS, Bishnupur District, surrenders included four SMC firearms, four SMC magazines, a .303 rifle, a .303 GF rifle with its magazine, one tear gas gun, a .32 pistol with its magazine, a Pompi 8-inch firearm, two single-barrel 12-bore firearms, two air gun pistols, two double-barrel firearms, a .303 rifle bayonet, two 9mm magazines, one 5.56 INSAS magazine, one 7.62 LMG magazine, two 7.62 SLR rifle magazines, and eight 36 HE hand grenades.

Authorities have welcomed the massive turnout on the final day of the appeal, hailing the surrender of such a wide array of arms as a significant step toward reducing the circulation of illegal weapons and ensuring public safety. Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the origins of the surrendered items and urge anyone still in possession of unauthorized arms to come forward.