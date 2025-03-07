Manipur: Security Forces Launch Combing Operations After Governor’s Surrender Deadline; Arms, Ammunition Seized

NET Web Desk

Following the expiration of the deadline set by the Governor of Manipur for the voluntary surrender of illegally held arms and ammunition, joint security forces launched extensive combing and search operations across multiple districts, including Imphal West, Imphal East, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Kakching, Bishnupur, Jiribam, and Tamenglong.

During these operations, security personnel recovered a total of 36 firearms, 129 rounds of ammunition, 7 explosives, and 21 other items. Additionally, 12 illegal bunkers were destroyed.

Key recoveries were made at various locations. In Moidangpok, under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West, authorities seized one .32 pistol, five barrel guns, two tear smoke munitions, three 9mm live rounds, two .303 live rounds, and three HE 36 grenades.

At Langmeithek Yerum Ching under Nongpok Sekmai Police Station in Thoubal, security forces confiscated one INSAS rifle with a magazine, one SMG carbine with a magazine, two 12-bore single-barrel guns, one revolver, one flare gun, five INSAS live rounds, four .303 live rounds, two 36 HE hand grenades, one INSAS LMG magazine, one INSAS rifle magazine, a binocular, two WT wireless sets, four WT wireless chargers, four bulletproof vests, and two bulletproof helmets.

In Sawombung-Paorabi village under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East, forces recovered one 7.62 mm SLR rifle with a magazine, one Amogh carbine with two magazines, two 9mm pistols, one 9mm pistol with a magazine, 19 rounds of 5.56x30mm Amogh carbine ammunition, five 7.62mm SLR rifle rounds, two 36 HE hand grenades, and one .303 rifle bayonet.

Security forces continue their operations in an effort to recover more illegal weapons and neutralize unauthorized bunkers, ensuring law and order in the state.