Meghalaya: Baljek Airport Remains Non-Operational, Government Plans 19-Seater Flight Service

NET Web Desk

Baljek Airport in Jengjal, Meghalaya, continues to remain non-operational, as confirmed by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar. In response to questions from Leader of Opposition Dr. Mukul Sangma and TMC MLA Rupa Marak, Dhar stated that the government is currently in discussions with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to make the airport operational for 19- to 20-seater aircraft.

Dhar also shared that the total expenditure for the development of the airport has crossed Rs. 3.57 crore, with delays attributed to multiple factors.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, addressing a supplementary query from TMC MLA Charles Pyngrope, assured that he is personally following up on the matter at various levels. Despite the ongoing challenges, the government remains committed to expanding Umroi Airport and ensuring the operation of commercial flights in the state.