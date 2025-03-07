Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Provides Details On Consultancy Engagements In The State

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma informed the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly today that the state government has engaged 39 individual consultants and 69 consultancy firms. Responding to a question raised by Mawlai MLA Brightstarwell Marbaniang during the ongoing budget session, Sangma explained that it is not possible to determine the total annual emoluments paid to these consultants due to the differing periods of payment, timelines, and the scope of work associated with each project.

Sangma also highlighted the government’s efforts to develop local talent, while underscoring the importance of consultancy firms in ensuring timely submission of documents and securing necessary funding for various projects.

