Meghalaya Govt. Allocates Rs. 1.30 Lakh Each To Fire-Affected Families: Minister Kyrmen Shylla

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 7: Meghalaya’s Minister of Revenue and Disaster Management, Kyrmen Shylla, informed the state assembly that the government has allocated Rs. 1.30 lakh each to two families affected by a fire incident. This statement was made in response to a question raised by Mawryngkneng MLA Heavingstone Kharpran regarding financial assistance for the affected families.

Shylla further detailed that in the East Khasi Hills, a total of Rs. 47,25,000 was distributed to 31 families impacted by various calamities during the 2023-2024 period, while Rs. 29,19,900 has been allocated for 29 cases in 2024-2025.

The minister assured that the funds were provided according to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) guidelines and emphasized that the government could increase the financial support if necessary.