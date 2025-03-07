Meghalaya Govt To Support Distressed Farmers Through “CM ASSURE” Scheme: Agriculture Minister

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 7: The Meghalaya government has launched the “CM ASSURE” scheme to support farmers facing financial distress due to market fluctuations. Agriculture Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh announced the initiative during the Budget Session of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on March 6, 2025, highlighting the sharp decline in broom prices.

Lyngdoh stated that the average price per quintal of broom has fallen from Rs 12,188 in 2022-23 to Rs 4,685 in the current fiscal year, a drop of over 60%. Despite this, production increased from 66,831 metric tonnes in 2022-23 to 75,680 metric tonnes in 2023-24, with estimates for the current year still being finalized.

The “CM ASSURE” scheme, launched on January 10, 2025, aims to compensate farmers for cultivation costs and ensure a marginal profit when market prices decline. Additionally, the government is implementing value enhancement strategies to improve the marketability of broom grass and boost farmers’ earnings.

The minister also noted that in 2024, the Meghalaya State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) had implemented a procurement and aggregation scheme, under which over 500 metric tonnes of broom grass were procured at a fixed price above market rates. Financial disbursements totaling Rs 4.76 crore were made, benefiting hundreds of farmers.