Meghalaya Targets 10% Reduction In Road Accidents And Fatalities By 2025

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 7: The Meghalaya government has set a target to reduce road accidents and fatalities by 10% in 2025, following directives from the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS). The Transport Department will implement a series of measures to achieve this goal.

Key initiatives include stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, improved road infrastructure, and intensified public awareness campaigns on responsible driving. Driver training and licensing procedures will be made more stringent, with refresher courses for commercial drivers and a focus on defensive driving techniques.

The state will also integrate advanced traffic management technologies, including electronic monitoring and enforcement, while strengthening emergency response systems to ensure prompt medical assistance for accident victims. Regular data analysis will be conducted to identify accident-prone areas and implement corrective measures.

The government has directed all relevant departments, including the Police and Public Works Department, along with NGOs and other stakeholders, to extend full cooperation in achieving this road safety target.