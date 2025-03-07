Meghalaya To Form committee On Tura Winter Capital Proposal: CM Sangma

NET Web Desk

Shillong, Mar 7: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has announced the formation of a committee to examine the demand for making Tura a winter capital. The decision was taken during an Assembly discussion on March 6, following a resolution moved by Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma.

The committee will include representatives from all political parties, stakeholders, civil society members, and community leaders. It will assess the feasibility of temporarily shifting the executive wing of the government, including ministers and the chief secretary, to Tura for part of the year. The proposal also includes the possibility of holding Assembly sessions in the region.

Addressing the Assembly, the Chief Minister acknowledged the emotional significance of the demand, particularly for the Garo community. He described it as a complex issue, stating, “This may be one of the most difficult and complex responses I have to give.”

Despite security concerns, Sangma said he had personally engaged with organisations advocating for a winter capital. He recalled a past strike over the issue, during which he initiated discussions despite police advice against it.

The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing governance decentralisation efforts, including the “Cabinet on the Move” programme, which has taken Cabinet meetings to Sohra, Jowai, and Tura. Stressing that inclusivity was more important than financial costs, he said, “The message of reaching out to the people, involving everyone, and promoting inclusiveness is what matters the most.”

Sangma also pointed to infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening governance in the region, including the Rs 170 crore Integrated Administrative Complex under construction in Tura. He noted that the facility would accommodate the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, the Chief Secretary, and other officials.

On the possibility of holding Assembly sessions in Tura, Sangma said discussions were underway with the Deputy Chief Minister, the Speaker, and other leaders, but a final decision would require further consultation and planning.

Although the resolution was withdrawn after the government’s assurance, Sangma expressed openness to engaging with all stakeholders. He emphasised the need for detailed discussions and assured that all voices would be heard in the decision-making process.

With the formation of the committee, the Meghalaya government has taken a step toward addressing the demand for a winter capital in Tura. The coming months will determine the progress of this long-standing issue.