Mizoram Govt Making Efforts To Set Up State’s First Oil Depot: Minister B Lalchhanzova

Aizawl, Mar 7: The Mizoram government is making efforts to set up the state’s first oil depot near Sairang railway station, about 21 km from Aizawl, Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister B Lalchhanzova informed the assembly on Thursday.

Responding to queries during Question Hour, Lalchhanzova said Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has shortlisted two locations for the project, with the final selection expected within four months. He also stated that IOCL is planning to expand and upgrade the existing gas bottling plant at Mualkhang near Sairang.

Mizoram currently lacks an oil depot, resulting in frequent fuel shortages when supply from outside the state is disrupted due to bad road conditions or strikes. Officials noted that petrol pumps across the state have limited storage, sufficient for only a few days.

The proposed oil depot will be rail-fed once the broad-gauge railway line between Bairabi and Sairang is completed, ensuring a more stable fuel supply for the state.

