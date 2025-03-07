Nagaland CM Proposes Assembly Resolution Against Free Movement Regime

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 7: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday proposed an assembly resolution opposing the Centre’s decision to reduce the Free Movement Regime (FMR) along the India-Myanmar border and reimpose the Protected Area Regime (PAR) in the state.

Responding to a query from legislator A Nyamnyei Konyak, Rio said the issue was discussed at the North Eastern Council meeting and the state cabinet meeting on January 6. The cabinet decided to appeal to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to reconsider both decisions, and a letter was sent, but no response has been received so far, he added.

Rio emphasized that FMR and PAR impact the entire state and proposed making an official statement in the assembly. He suggested passing a resolution to collectively convey the concerns of all 60 legislators to the MHA.

Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton, in a written reply to MLA Nyamnyei Konyak, stated that the Centre had issued a notification on December 24 regulating cross-border movement between India and Myanmar. As per the new guidelines, movement is permitted within 10 km on both sides of the border through 43 designated crossing points. Border passes, issued by Assam Rifles, allow single entry for up to seven days.

Patton further informed that the MHA has directed the Nagaland government to monitor Myanmar nationals for border passes and take action against overstays or unauthorized activities.

Regarding border fencing, Patton clarified that the state government has not issued any work order for construction. He added that the state cabinet had thoroughly discussed the FMR issue on January 6 and assigned the chief secretary to urge the MHA to continue the regime. The chief secretary subsequently conveyed this request to the Home Ministry.