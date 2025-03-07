Nagaland Govt Making Best Efforts For Early Resolution Of Naga Peace Talks: CM Neiphiu Rio

NET Web Desk

Kohima, Mar 7: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday reaffirmed that the state government is making its best efforts to facilitate an early resolution to the Naga peace talks.

Presenting the 2025-26 budget in the assembly, Rio stated that while Nagaland’s statehood reshaped the destiny of the Naga people, the long-standing political issue remains unresolved. He clarified that the state government is not directly involved in the negotiations between the Centre and Naga political groups but continues to play a proactive role as a facilitator.

To advance discussions on the Naga political issue, a Political Affairs Committee (PAC) was formed. Rio informed the House that on August 28 last year, the PAC resolved to consult apex tribal and civil society organizations. He emphasized that all 60 members of the assembly remain united in their pursuit of lasting peace, setting aside political differences. He urged all negotiating parties to finalize a settlement that is “honourable, inclusive, and acceptable to the people.”

The Naga peace process began with the 1997 ceasefire between the Centre and NSCN-IM, followed by the signing of the Framework Agreement in 2015. However, the demand for a separate Naga flag and constitution has prolonged negotiations. Meanwhile, the Centre initiated parallel talks with the Working Committee of Naga National Political Groups (WC NNPGs) in 2017, leading to the Agreed Position. While the WC NNPGs have expressed willingness to accept a phased resolution, the NSCN-IM maintains that no settlement will be accepted without a separate flag and constitution.

Rio also addressed the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation’s (ENPO) demand for the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT). He assured that the concerns of people in the eastern region have been acknowledged and that the government is working closely with stakeholders and the Centre to find a resolution. He mentioned that the state cabinet deliberated on the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) on October 30 and submitted comments on the third draft memorandum of settlement to the Union Home Ministry on November 6.

Highlighting administrative developments, Rio announced the formation of Meluri as Nagaland’s 17th district, now known as the “Land of Fortune,” following its separation from Phek district on February 21.

He also informed the House about the 16th Finance Commission’s visit to Nagaland from November 4-6, during which the state government submitted a memorandum requesting a revenue deficit grant, capital deficit grants for development projects, and an exemption from mandatory property tax requirements under Article 371(A).