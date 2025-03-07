President’s Rule In Manipur Exposes BJP’s Governance Failure, Says Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka

NET Web Desk

Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka has criticized the imposition of President’s Rule (PR) in Manipur, calling it “very unfortunate” despite the BJP and its allies holding 55 out of 60 seats in the state assembly. Speaking at Congress Bhawan in Imphal, Ulaka termed the situation unprecedented and a reflection of the BJP’s governance failure.

“A little too late, but despite having 55 MLAs, they were forced to oust N. Biren Singh. This is unprecedented,” Ulaka said, arguing that the imposition of PR exposes the BJP’s inability to maintain law and order, particularly in handling highway blockades and civil unrest. He claimed that the BJP’s majority is no longer valid, as the party has lost the confidence of its own representatives.

Ulaka further challenged the former BJP-led government, stating that a confidence motion would have revealed its lack of support. He also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the RSS of fueling violence in Manipur through a divide-and-rule strategy.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced its readiness to contest upcoming elections, asserting that the party is closely monitoring developments in the state. Ulaka confirmed that Congress is formulating a strong electoral strategy and that the issue of Manipur will be raised in the Parliament Budget Session.

During a Political Affairs Committee meeting, Congress leaders deliberated on election narratives, key strategies, and solutions to the ongoing crisis. Ulaka also expressed concerns over the alleged misuse of MGNREGA funds.

He emphasized that Congress leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, had visited Manipur during the crisis, unlike Prime Minister Modi, whom he accused of failing to address the issue in the Lok Sabha.

The press conference was attended by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, CWC member Gaikhangam, MPCC President K. Meghachandra, and AICC Secretary Christopher Tilak, among others.